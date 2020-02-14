Putin rules out same-sex marriage in Russia
February 14, 2020 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, February 14 stressed that marriage should be solely a heterosexual union, The Mail Online reports.
"A marriage is a union of a man and woman," he said at a meeting with a Kremlin-appointed committee discussing new amendments to the Russian constitution.
"This is the right idea and it should be supported. We need to only think about how to formulate it and where,' he said after conservative lawmaker Olga Batalina said Russia's constitution should uphold 'traditional family values."
She claimed the family is under attack from attempts to introduce new terms like "parent number one" and "parent number two."
"This is not fantasy, this is reality in some countries," said Batalina, a senior lawmaker in the majority United Russia party who has lobbied for Russia's ban on foreign adoptions and a "gay propaganda" law which de-facto outlawed LGBT activism.
"As long as I'm president, we won't have (parent number one and parent number two). We will have 'dad' and 'mom'," Putin said.
Putin in January announced that Russia needed changes to the constitution written in 1993 and appointed a committee of dozens of lawmakers and celebrities to come up with ideas.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM, Azerbaijani President to attend Karabakh discussion Dr. Celeste Wallander, the President and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, will curate the discussion in Munich.
Netherlands completely ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The Dutch House of Representatives and Senate had ratified the agreement in mid-December of 2019.
"Important month": Mkhitaryan pledges to do more to help Roma “I feel better now. It’s a shame I couldn’t be there against Juventus or in the Derby," said the Armenia international.
Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's attack on Karabakh is attack on Armenia “The Republic of Armenia is the guarantor of the security of Karabakh, and that’s that,” Nikol Pashinyan said.