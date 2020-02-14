Armenia PM, Azerbaijani President to attend Karabakh discussion

Armenia PM, Azerbaijani President to attend Karabakh discussion
February 14, 2020 - 18:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be joining a discussion on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be held within the Munich Security Council on Saturday, February 15, the Armenian Service of RFE/RL reports.

The discussion will start at 8:30 Yerevan time (4:30 GMT) and last 45 minutes.

Dr. Celeste Wallander, the President and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, will curate the discussion.

 Top stories
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh PresidentDavit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zoneSecond Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by KnessetArmenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in LebanonArmenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

Artsakh: 2019 saw the lowest ceasefire violation rate since 2010
U.S. Senate recognizes Armenian Genocide
ANCA endorses George Gascon for LA District Attorney
Putin sends Christmas message to Armenia's Pashinyan
