Armenia PM, Azerbaijani President to attend Karabakh discussion
February 14, 2020 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be joining a discussion on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be held within the Munich Security Council on Saturday, February 15, the Armenian Service of RFE/RL reports.
The discussion will start at 8:30 Yerevan time (4:30 GMT) and last 45 minutes.
Dr. Celeste Wallander, the President and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, will curate the discussion.
