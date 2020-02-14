Armenia PM, Azerbaijani President to attend Karabakh discussion

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be joining a discussion on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be held within the Munich Security Council on Saturday, February 15, the Armenian Service of RFE/RL reports.

The discussion will start at 8:30 Yerevan time (4:30 GMT) and last 45 minutes.

Dr. Celeste Wallander, the President and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation, will curate the discussion.