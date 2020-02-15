Armenia FM, Arab League chief talk humanitarian situation in Syria
February 15, 2020 - 15:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Secretary-General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit discussed the humanitarian situation in Syria on Friday, February 14.
Both of them are currently in Germany to participate in Munich Security Conference.
The sides hailed the effective cooperation between Armenia and the Arab League and exchanged views on the prospects of further strengthening it.
Mnatsakanyan stressed that Armenia appreciates the expansion and deepening of Armenian-Arab relations interlinked with traditional historical and cultural ties and reiterated the commitment of the Armenian side to take active steps aimed at promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with the Arab League member States.
The Foreign Minister and the Secretary General weighed in on a wide range of international and regional urgent issues, including the current developments in the Middle East and the humanitarian situation in Syria. In this context, Mnatsakanyan stressed that Armenia also pays particular attention to the humanitarian situation in Syria and the challenges faced by the Armenian community as well as underlined the readiness of the Armenian side to continue its contribution in the humanitarian field mission.
