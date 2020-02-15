Armenian PM, Azerbaijani President leaders debate on Karabakh (LIVE)

PanARMENIAN.Net - The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are sitting opposite each other at a first-ever open on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on Saturday, February .

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan are meeting in Germany the Munich Security Conference.

Throughout the entire conflict, on no occasion have the leaders of the two countries had an open discussion on the matter.

21:10 According to Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people “have suffered from the Armenian aggression, they want to return to their homes, as they have been deprived of that basic human right for 30 years.

Aliyev said 80% of Karabakh’s army are citizens of Armenia, and that there is not army of Karabakh or Republic of Karabakh.

“We are speaking with an aggressor. We are ready to talk to Nagorno Karabakh, provided that Armenia ceases to finance this illegal entity and withdraws its troops from Karabakh and departs our territories. As long as they are there, this is impossible,” Aliyev said.

He said the conflict should be resolved stage by stage and that the first stage should be "the liberation of occupied territories, the return and resettlement of Azerbaijanis."

According to the Azeri leader, the Nagorno-Karabakh status will be discussed later: “The status should not hinder Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.”

Pashinyan was then asked about the micro revolutions he was talking about at the beginning of the debate.

The Armenian PM reminded that he and Aliyev established “a direct line of communication” following a meeting with Dushanbe, which he described as “micro revolution co-authored by the Azerbaijani President.”

He said that the territories that Aliyev is speaking about – the regions surrounding Karabakh – ensure the security of Karabakh.

Pashinyan also said that when Aliyev claims that Karabakh is not side to the negotiations, he forgets that Azerbaijan has signed two ceasefire agreements with Karabakh in the past.

21:07 Both are asked if they consider submitting the dispute to the International Court of Justice.

Aliyev says Azerbaijan is committed to the negotiation process and that he hopes they will be able to maintain territorial integrity through talks.

But he added that should the Armenian side “completely disrupt the process,” they could take that step

Pashinyan said the Armenian side is committed to negotiations, which should be conducted through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group.

21:04 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reminded that the region of Shahumyan, which was entirely populated by Armenians, has now been renamed into something he can’t pronounce the name of.

He also added that no Armenians are currently residing in the area.

20:55 Pashinyan said he doesn’t think it is good for Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to repeat the same every time.

“Within the past 25-30 years, we are repeating everything we have already said. I am afraid the international community may have gotten tired hearing the same thing,” he said.

“And I think we need to bring some new ideas.

“When I became the PM after a peaceful revolution, I understood that it is not possible to solve the issue with several steps.

“I knew we needed a revolution and have started a process of micro-revolutions.”

20:50 Pashinyan reminded that Karabakh became a part of Azerbaijan during the Soviet Union and gained independence from the collapsing Union just like Azerbaijan.

He said that former Azerbaijani President Ayaz Mutallibov gave an interview to Russian paper Argumenty I Facty and said the provocation in Khojaly was organized by Azerbaijan's opposition to topple him. As a result, he was removed from power.

20:45 Azerbaijani President was the first to speak who said that Karabakh is Azerbaijani land.