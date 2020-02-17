Russian military deploys along Aleppo-Damascus highway – report

Russian military deploys along Aleppo-Damascus highway – report
February 17, 2020 - 12:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian military has begun to deploy along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5) for the first time since they began their intervention in Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

The Russian military police reportedly set up new checkpoints in the areas previously controlled by militants, thus securing the Aleppo-Damascus Highway for future civilian use.

Turkey previously threatened a large-scale offensive against the Syrian Army if they did not withdraw from the areas they captured in Idlib.

However, with the Russian military’s deployment to the Aleppo-Damascus Highway, it is highly unlikely that the Turkish Army will attack their positions anywhere along the roadway.

The Syrian government is expected to send repair crews to the Idlib strip of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway in the coming days, once the Syrian Army completes their demining operation.

 Top stories
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
World's oceans hotter than ever before – studyWorld's oceans hotter than ever before – study
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with DisneyMeghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The New York Times recommends book about Armenian GenocideThe New York Times recommends book about Armenian Genocide
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Possible “super-earth” planet discovered 4 light years away
102 genes linked to autism in fresh research
New study names exact reason why dinosaurs went extinct
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
SpaceX set to launch 60 new Starlink internet satellites into space The first stage booster for the Starlink mission is serial number B1056. The flight will be the core’s fourth mission.
Armenia PM holds consultations over recent deaths in Armenian army Nikol Pashinyan said he prioritizes the resolution of issues related to criminal subculture in the Armed Forces.
Armenia considering Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan The Indian Embassy has submitted a proposal to the Yerevan City Council on erecting a monument to Mahatma Gandhi.
Heritage expects “partial, illegitimate results” from Armenia referendum “Armenia is not a testing ground for foreign influences or interpersonal conflicts,” the party said in a statement.