Constitutional referendum campaign kicks off in Armenia

February 17, 2020 - 14:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first day of the campaign of a referendum for constitutional amendments kicked off in Armenia on Monday, February 17.

The “Yes” campaign is led by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Development Suren Papikyan, who is also the Chairman of the Board of the ruling Civil Contract party.

No “No” campaign has been started as both parliamentary and non-parliamentary opposition parties have announced they will not participate in the campaign.

Should lawmakers who voted in favor or against the referendum fail to start a “No” campaign by February 17, any group of 50 citizens is eligible to do so within a day.

The referendum campaign will conclude on April 3.

Armenia will be holding a referendum on constitutional amendments on April 5. If the constitutional amendments are approved by the public, the powers of seven out of nine judges of the country’s top court will be suspended.

