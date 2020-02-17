Test measures immune response to improve ovarian cancer diagnosis
February 17, 2020 - 15:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Researchers have developed a simple blood test that measures the body's own immune response to improve diagnosis of ovarian cancer, EurekAlert reports.
Ovarian cancer is one of the most common gynaecologic cancers, with the highest mortality rate. About 300,000 new cases are diagnosed globally each year, with an estimated 60% of women dying within five years after diagnosis.
The new study found that testing for a specific immune biomarker allows clinicians to identify whether growths on the ovaries are cancerous or not, without the need for tests like MRI scans or ultrasounds.
The clinical trial was conducted in two hospitals in Melbourne, Australia, with the results published in Scientific Reports.
Senior Author and Chief Investigator, RMIT University's Professor Magdalena Plebanski, said the test could be an important diagnostic tool for assessing suspicious ovarian growths before operations.
"Our new test is as accurate as the combined results of a standard blood test and ultrasound," said Plebanski, a Senior National Health and Medical Research Council Fellow at RMIT.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
SpaceX set to launch 60 new Starlink internet satellites into space The first stage booster for the Starlink mission is serial number B1056. The flight will be the core’s fourth mission.
Armenia PM holds consultations over recent deaths in Armenian army Nikol Pashinyan said he prioritizes the resolution of issues related to criminal subculture in the Armed Forces.
Armenia considering Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan The Indian Embassy has submitted a proposal to the Yerevan City Council on erecting a monument to Mahatma Gandhi.
Heritage expects “partial, illegitimate results” from Armenia referendum “Armenia is not a testing ground for foreign influences or interpersonal conflicts,” the party said in a statement.