Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change
February 18, 2020 - 11:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jeff Bezos is throwing his weight — and wealth — behind the fight against climate change months after Amazon employees publicly pressured him and the company to do more to address the issue, CNN reports.
The Amazon (AMZN) CEO on Monday announced a new fund to back scientists, activists and organizations working to mitigate the impact of climate change. Bezos will commit $10 billion "to start," he said in an Instagram post.
The initiative, called the Bezos Earth Fund, will begin giving out grants this summer. The $10 billion commitment constitutes less than 8% of the world's richest man's estimated $130 billion net worth. Even so, it is one of of the biggest charitable pledges ever, according to a ranking by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, behind a $36 billion commitment by billionaire Warren Buffett in 2006 and an estimated $16.4 billion pledge by Helen Walton, the late wife of Walmart (WMT) founder Sam Walton, in 2007.
"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos said in the post. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change."
Bezos has been under pressure from his employees to do more to protect the environment. Thousands of Amazon employees signed a letter last May asking how the company planned to respond to climate change, and many of them staged a walkout in September calling on it to do more.
A day before the walkout, Amazon announced a pledge to go carbon neutral by 2040, ten years before the deadline set out by the Paris climate agreement. The company also said it will deploy 100,000 electric delivery vans by 2024.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Microsoft combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint into single app The app called Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More is now available on the Play Store.
Report: Russia forced to accept internal political situation in Armenia The survey says Russia is intervening forcefully in the political processes and the internal affairs of Armenia
Dutch court reinstates order for Russia to pay $50 bn to Yukos Russiais thus ordered to pay $50 billion compensation to shareholders in former Russian oil giant Yukos.
Ryanair unveils Armenia’s culture, fine cuisine to flyers worldwide "Walking through Yerevan's streets, the first thing that strikes you is the city’s unique colours,” the article says.