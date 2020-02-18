Report: Russia forced to accept internal political situation in Armenia
February 18, 2020 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Relations between the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russia are reserved, but Russia is forced to accept the internal political situation in Armenia following the “Velvet Revolution” of 2018, according to the annual report by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service’s annual report.
Tens of thousands of Armenians took to the streets in April–May 2018 to demand the resignation of the then authorities and the formation of a new government and parliament. The then Prime Minister, Serzh Sargsyan, who had been at the helm of the country for 10 year, resigned, while Pashinyan who led the movement was ultimately elected the country’s new PM.
Titled “International Security and Estonia”, the survey says Russia is intervening forcefully in the political processes and the internal affairs of Armenia.
“The Nagorno Karabakh conflict continues to play a key role in the bilateral relations of Armenia and Azerbaijan, with both Yerevan and Baku seeing Moscow as holding the keys to resolving the conflict. It is vital for Armenia to maintain Russia’s political and military support, without which it would be difficult to provide military protection to ethnic Armenians in Karabakh,” the report says.
Behind this facade, the Foreign Intelligence Service argues, relations between Pashinyan and Russia are reserved, but since the Pashinyan government has not collapsed, Russia is forced, for the time being, to accept the internal political situation in Armenia following the “Velvet Revolution” of 2018.
“While tensions between the former elite and the new government remain, popular support for Pashinyan also persists. No serious political rivals have emerged for Pashinyan. The Armenian economy has not collapsed either. Instead, it is showing good growth momentum and government revenue has in fact increased,” says the report.
“While passing off as a constructive and solution-oriented mediator in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia is not actually interested in solving that conflict; neither is it interested in the outbreak of a full-scale war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The first scenario would deprive Moscow of its main lever of influence in South Caucasus, since neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan would have to work hard for its favour. The risks involved in a full-scale war, however, would be too great and unpredictable.”
Top stories
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Cancer cases could grow 60-81% globally, report says In the next two decades, the world could see a 60% increase in the number of cancer cases, according to a new report.
Microsoft combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint into single app The app called Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More is now available on the Play Store.
Later bedtime linked with obesity for children under 6 – study The researchers monitored each child's weight, height and waist circumference from ages one to six.
Syria to reopen Aleppo airport for first time in 9 years The governor of Aleppo, Hussein Diab, had announced in August of last year that the international airport was ready.