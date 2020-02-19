Massive Turkish Army convoy reportedly enters northwestern Syria
February 19, 2020 - 13:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish military convoy crossed the Syrian border, entering the north-eastern part of the country in the early hours of Tuesday, February 18, Al-Masdar News reveals.
Ruptly footage filmed near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing, shows a large convoy of tanks, armored vehicles and supply trucks reportedly driving towards Idlib countryside.
Reports say Ankara increased its military presence in Syria after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced it had regained full control over the towns and villages surrounding Aleppo, as well as the strategic M5 highway connecting Aleppo and Damascus, after days of a military offensive.
On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to keep his nation’s forces at the current observation posts in northwestern Syria, despite the fact they are completely surrounded by the Syrian military.
In addition to Erdogan’s comments, his adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, said that Turkey will respond with force should the Syrian military attack the Turkish Army again.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Danish-language travel book on Georgia and Armenia is on its way The book also aims to draw attention of Danish citizens to Georgian and Armenian skyrocketing tourism opportunities.
Armenia wants specialized expertise in fight against criminal subculture Armenia has decided to identify the prosecutors and investigators engaged in such cases to ensure proper efficiency.
Fresno State to host presentation on Armenian refugees after WWI Dr. Ari Sekeryan was appointed the 16th Henry S. Khanzadian Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies.
EU removes Armenia from tax havens "grey list" The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.