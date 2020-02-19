Bloomberg would sell business interests if elected U.S. president
February 19, 2020 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - CEO and majority owner of Bloomberg L.P. Mike Bloomberg would sell the financial data and media company he created in the 1980s — which bears his name and made him a multibillionaire — if he is elected U.S. president, a top adviser said Tuesday, February 18, CNBC says.
Bloomberg would put Bloomberg LP into a blind trust, and the trustee would then sell the company, adviser Tim O’Brien said. Proceeds from the sale would go to Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable giving arm that funds causes from climate change to public health and grants for American cities.
The only restriction Bloomberg would put on the sale is that it not be sold to a foreign buyer or a private equity company, O’Brien said. Bloomberg, a Democrat, is currently chief executive of the company.
“We want to be 180 degrees apart from Donald Trump around financial conflicts of interest,” O’Brien told The Associated Press. “We think it’s one of the biggest stains on the presidency, and Trump’s record is his refusal to disengage himself in his own financial interests. And we want to be very transparent and clean and clear with voters about where Mike is on these things.”
Bloomberg said in 2018, when he was considering a presidential run, that he would consider selling his business if elected. The company is not currently for sale. He retained ownership in the company when he served as New York City mayor from 2002 to 2013, but gave up his title of chief executive.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Danish-language travel book on Georgia and Armenia is on its way The book also aims to draw attention of Danish citizens to Georgian and Armenian skyrocketing tourism opportunities.
Armenia wants specialized expertise in fight against criminal subculture Armenia has decided to identify the prosecutors and investigators engaged in such cases to ensure proper efficiency.
Fresno State to host presentation on Armenian refugees after WWI Dr. Ari Sekeryan was appointed the 16th Henry S. Khanzadian Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies.
EU removes Armenia from tax havens "grey list" The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.