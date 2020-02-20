Amsterdam could move red light district indoors

PanARMENIAN.Net - Amsterdam is considering moving part of its red light district indoors to an “erotic” complex where prostitutes no longer beckon customers through street-front windows that often attract rowdy tourists, The Guardian reports.

In plans released on Wednesday, February 20, the Dutch city said the complex could include a bed and breakfast for prostitutes as well as a sex club, sex theater and cafes.

The Amsterdam city council said the two choices mooted are a sex hotel or an “erotic center” which will be a “sex hotel plus, plus, plus”.

“All in all, a prostitution hotel with indoor windows or an erotic center is the most obvious choice,” the city council said in a statement.

“These options have the most advantages and the fewest disadvantages,” it said in the statement.

The erotic center will not just cater to pleasures of the flesh but also house a beauty salon, a hair dresser and a tanning studio.