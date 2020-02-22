China death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,345
February 22, 2020 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China’s National Health Commission said 2,345 people have died in the country from the new coronavirus, which has infected 76,288 people, CNBC reports.
Thousands of DuPont employees are working around the clock to increase production of protective garments that are in high demand by first responders and medical workers in high-impact regions like Wuhan, China. The protective suits are used by health professionals during the outbreaks to reduce the risk of infection. Reports from China show workers running low on safety supplies including garments and masks.
South Korean health officials confirmed another 87 cases, bringing the country’s total to 433.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 62 of the 87 new cases stem from the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu. It also said three of the 87 new cases stemmed from another large cluster tied to the Cheongdo Daenam Hospital.
As reported earlier, an elderly man in the northern city of Padua has died after being infected with the coronavirus, becoming the first Italian victim of the disease, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, February 21.
