Erdogan tells Putin it's necessary to control Syrian government in Idlib
February 22, 2020 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the necessity to control Syrian government forces and halt a humanitarian crisis in Syria’s Idlib region during a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency said on Friday, February 21, Reuters reports.
It said Erdogan also told Putin that full implementation of an agreement reached in Sochi, Russia in 2018 would bring an end to fighting in the rebel-controlled area.
The presidency’s readout of the phone call did not cite any new deal between the two countries on developments in Syria.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian survivor of Baku Pogrom details horrors of killings in Congress (video) “The same anti-Armenianism that made my grandfather an orphan and that made me a refugee is alive and well today."
190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Paris KFC honors Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit with plaque Patrons of KFC are now greeted by a memorial message to the pair after their visit went viral on social media.
John Dolmayan doesn't think System of a Down will reach its full potential (video) Dolmayan admits to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez that he doesn't think new music will ever be recorded.