Erdogan tells Putin it's necessary to control Syrian government in Idlib

Erdogan tells Putin it's necessary to control Syrian government in Idlib
February 22, 2020 - 16:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the necessity to control Syrian government forces and halt a humanitarian crisis in Syria’s Idlib region during a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency said on Friday, February 21, Reuters reports.

It said Erdogan also told Putin that full implementation of an agreement reached in Sochi, Russia in 2018 would bring an end to fighting in the rebel-controlled area.

The presidency’s readout of the phone call did not cite any new deal between the two countries on developments in Syria.

 Top stories
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
World's oceans hotter than ever before – studyWorld's oceans hotter than ever before – study
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with DisneyMeghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The New York Times recommends book about Armenian GenocideThe New York Times recommends book about Armenian Genocide
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
102 genes linked to autism in fresh research
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Humanity could say "goodbye" to cervical cancer within a century
Coronavirus cases confirmed in France, Australia; More die in China
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian survivor of Baku Pogrom details horrors of killings in Congress (video) “The same anti-Armenianism that made my grandfather an orphan and that made me a refugee is alive and well today."
190 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Paris KFC honors Kim Kardashian and Kanye West visit with plaque Patrons of KFC are now greeted by a memorial message to the pair after their visit went viral on social media.
John Dolmayan doesn't think System of a Down will reach its full potential (video) Dolmayan admits to Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez that he doesn't think new music will ever be recorded.