Armenia Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over Turkey quake
February 24, 2020 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has expressed condolences over a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck Turkey near the border with Iran on Sunday, February 23.
“Deep condolences to families and relatives of victims of devastating #VanEarthquake. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.
Nine people, including three children, were killed, and more than 100 were injured in both countries.
The shallow tremor caused more than 1,000 buildings to collapse in Turkey, damaged buildings 90 kilometres to the west in the Turkish city of Van, and to the east in dozens of villages in Iran.
