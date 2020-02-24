Armenia closes land border, limits air traffic with Iran
February 24, 2020 - 14:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is sealing its land border and limiting air traffic with Iran for two weeks after reports of coronavirus cases there, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday, February 24.
Pashinyan revealed on Sunday that the country would suspend traffic and air contact with the Islamic Republic and confirmed the decision after a meeting of the committee for the prevention of the coronavirus.
According to the Prime Minister, freight transportation will continue without restrictions, but special measures will be taken to control the situation with the drivers.
Pashinyan said Armenian and Iranian citizens will face no problems when planning their trips back to their countries.
A staggering 50 people have died in the Iranian city of Qom from the new coronavirus this month as of Monday.
An official from Qom, Ahmad Amiriabadi Farahani, was quoted in ILNA saying that more than 250 people are in quarantined in the city.
