Armenian Embassy warns against visiting Italy's Lombardy, Veneto

February 25, 2020 - 10:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Embassy in Italy is urging Armenians against visiting the regions of Lombardy and Veneto where the novel coronavirus has been spreading in recent days.

In particular, the Embassy warns against visiting the towns of Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo e San Fiorano in Lombardy, as well as Vo’ Euganeo in Italy.

Italy has confirmed 219 cases of the virus and the death of as many as six people from the virus.

