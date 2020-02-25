China coronavirus death toll rises to 2600

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Iraq and Oman on Monday, February 24 reported their first infections from the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,600 globally, the vast majority in China.

China had 150 new confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, the National Health Commission announced, according to Al Jazeera.

The death toll nationwide on Monday had climbed to 2,595 among 77,262 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization.

South Korea's cases continued to balloon, reaching 833 with seven confirmed deaths.

And in Italy, seven deaths have been reported in the country's north and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 229, prompting emergency measures in a number of Europeam countries.

The World Health Organization chief said the world should be working harder to contain the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, and should be preparing for a "potential pandemic".