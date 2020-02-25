China coronavirus death toll rises to 2600

China coronavirus death toll rises to 2600
February 25, 2020 - 11:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Iraq and Oman on Monday, February 24 reported their first infections from the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,600 globally, the vast majority in China.

China had 150 new confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, the National Health Commission announced, according to Al Jazeera.

The death toll nationwide on Monday had climbed to 2,595 among 77,262 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization.

South Korea's cases continued to balloon, reaching 833 with seven confirmed deaths.

And in Italy, seven deaths have been reported in the country's north and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 229, prompting emergency measures in a number of Europeam countries.

The World Health Organization chief said the world should be working harder to contain the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, and should be preparing for a "potential pandemic".

 Top stories
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
World's oceans hotter than ever before – studyWorld's oceans hotter than ever before – study
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with DisneyMeghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The New York Times recommends book about Armenian GenocideThe New York Times recommends book about Armenian Genocide
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
102 genes linked to autism in fresh research
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Humanity could say "goodbye" to cervical cancer within a century
Coronavirus cases confirmed in France, Australia; More die in China
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia moving Israel ambassador’s residence to Tel Aviv The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 but have only had non-resident ambassadors so far.
Thousands will march in LA to honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims The day’s events will conclude with a massive protest demonstration in front of Turkey’s Consulate General’s Office in LA.
Armenian, Russian Foreign Minister talk Karabakh in Geneva The meeting of the Foreign Ministers was held on the sidelines of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Times Square Armenian Genocide commemoration set for April 26 Noted politicians, academics and artists will gather in Times Square to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide.