Legendary NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101
February 25, 2020 - 11:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Katherine Johnson, one of the history-making, barrier-breaking NASA mathematicians depicted in "Hidden Figures", died Monday, February 25, the administrator of NASA said, according to NBC News.
She was 101.
"Johnson helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space even as she made huge strides that also opened doors for women and people of color in the universal human quest to explore space," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.
In a tweet, he called Johnson "an American hero."
Johnson was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the Oscar-nominated 2016 film about trailblazing black women whose work at NASA was integral during the space race.
The film also stars Octavia Spencer as the mathematician Dorothy Vaughan and Janelle Monáe as the engineer Mary Jackson.
The work of the women altered the country's history but their names were largely unknown until the movie received acclaim. Jackson died in 2005, and Vaughan died in 2008.
Johnson worked for NASA for more than three decades, retiring in 1986. “I loved going to work every single day,” Johnson said at the time.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia moving Israel ambassador’s residence to Tel Aviv The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 but have only had non-resident ambassadors so far.
Thousands will march in LA to honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims The day’s events will conclude with a massive protest demonstration in front of Turkey’s Consulate General’s Office in LA.
Armenian, Russian Foreign Minister talk Karabakh in Geneva The meeting of the Foreign Ministers was held on the sidelines of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Times Square Armenian Genocide commemoration set for April 26 Noted politicians, academics and artists will gather in Times Square to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide.