Militant defenses collapse in southern Idlib as Syrian army advances
February 25, 2020 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants in southern Idlib continue to lose several sites to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of the governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the latest report from the Idlib front, the Syrian army has captured more towns and villages near Kafr Sijnah amid the complete collapse of the militant defenses in the southern part of the governorate.
Among the areas captured by the SAA on Monday, February 24 was the town of Ma’ar Taseen, which was seized by the military approximately two hours ago.
In addition to Ma’ar Taseen, the Syrian army has also captured nearby Jabla and Ma’ar Tamatar in the heart of the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
The Syrian Arab Army is now steadily advancing towards the town of Kafr Nabl, which is one of the last militant strongholds inside Jabal Al-Zawiya.
Should the militants lose the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, it will be a major blow to their forces in Idlib, as the Syrian Army will essentially be in control of most of the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).
