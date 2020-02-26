Syrian army scores advance across southern Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units continued their advance in Idlib’s southern countryside on Tuesday, taking control of at least three villages, according to the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Al-Masdar News reports.

Footage shows SAA soldiers on tanks and convoys of armoured vehicles driving on roads in the area. Smoke could also be seen billowing in the distance in the area of fighting.

Ma’ar Tamater and Ma’artasin are two of the villages liberated by the Syrian army units, following clashes with militant groups. According to SANA, SAA forces also recaptured the village of Ba’arbo.

The advance comes amid Ankara’s increased military presence in Idlib after the SAA announced it had regained full control over the towns and villages surrounding Aleppo.