Maria Sharapova retiring from tennis

PanARMENIAN.Net - Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis. The five-times grand slam champion and former world No 1 has struggled with chronic shoulder problems and has slumped to 373 in the rankings, The Guardian reports.

In an emotional essay on Vanity Fair, Sharapova, 32, wrote: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?

“I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye.”

Sharapova won all four grand slams betwen 2006 and 2012, before adding a second Wimbledon crown in 2014. However in March 2016 she revealed that she had tested positive for meldonium, which led to a two-year ban – later reduced to 15 months – from the sport.

She first became world No 1 in August 2005, and went on to amass over $38m (£29m) in prize money alone. After returning in 2017 she won the Tianjin Open, her 36th career singles title and first since 2015.