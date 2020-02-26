Maria Sharapova retiring from tennis
February 26, 2020 - 18:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis. The five-times grand slam champion and former world No 1 has struggled with chronic shoulder problems and has slumped to 373 in the rankings, The Guardian reports.
In an emotional essay on Vanity Fair, Sharapova, 32, wrote: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?
“I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye.”
Sharapova won all four grand slams betwen 2006 and 2012, before adding a second Wimbledon crown in 2014. However in March 2016 she revealed that she had tested positive for meldonium, which led to a two-year ban – later reduced to 15 months – from the sport.
She first became world No 1 in August 2005, and went on to amass over $38m (£29m) in prize money alone. After returning in 2017 she won the Tianjin Open, her 36th career singles title and first since 2015.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists rename pterosaur after Game of Thrones dragons Targaryendraco wiedenrothi has been renamed after House of Targaryen in George RR Martin’s fantasy saga.
Armenia hopes to receive more bigger assistance from EU Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said the 2020 program assistance will be spent on justice and police reforms.
Coronavirus: Armenia bans military leave, family visits to army Armenia is banning family visits to soldiers serving in the army and all kinds of military leave starting from February 25
Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks call for Genocide recognition in Australia Australia's Armenian, Assyrian and Greek communities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.