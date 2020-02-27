WHO: More coronavirus cases outside China every day than inside

PanARMENIAN.Net - World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Wednesday, February 26 that for the first time, the number of daily cases of coronavirus reported outside China had exceeded the number of those reported within the country where the outbreak began, CNN reports.

No new confirmed cases of the virus were recorded in Beijing, according to official Chinese figures, as reported by the WHO.

The virus has killed at least 2,800 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China.

There have been more than 81,700 global cases with infections in every continent except Antarctica. New outbreak clusters are sparking alarm and emergency measures in the Middle East and Europe.

There are now more than 1,500 cases in South Korea.

Georgia reported the first case of coronavirus in the country, the health minister said, according to Al Jazeera.

Ekaterine Tikaradze said that a Georgian citizen, who was travelling from Iran, crossed the border from neighbouring Azerbaijan.

Iran's state television said 19 more people were killed by the coronavirus and the total number of confirmed cases rose to 139.

No coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia, which has limited air and land traffic with Iran.