Turkish warplanes keep violating Greek airspace
February 27, 2020 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 13 Turkish warplanes violated Greek airspace 30 times in total on Tuesday, February 25, the Greek foreign ministry has said, according to EU Observer.
Two Turkish F-16 jets also did it twice on Monday, in what is becoming an ever more frequent event.
There were 4,627 such incidents last year - an all-time high - the Greek ministry said. There were also 3,705 violations in 2018 and 3,317 in 2017, it said.
Greece usually scrambles its own jets to escort Turkish ones out again.
The incidents are not likely to lead to a military clash, but they contribute to bad will in the region.
"Almost every week, we have these provocative actions from Turkish fighter planes," a Greek diplomat said on Wednesday.
"Greek planes do not violate Turkish airspace" in return, he added.
The Turkish foreign ministry could not be reached for comment.
