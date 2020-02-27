Syrian Army reaches Idlib's Al-Ghaab Plain with new advance
February 27, 2020 - 13:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation in southern Idlib has become disastrous for the militant, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) now find themselves reaching new areas in the northwestern governorate, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a field report from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army captured two towns located at the northern slope of the Jabal Shashabo area, resulting in the military’s advance to the eastern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain.
The report said the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the towns of Safahun and Kafr Al-‘Awaid, giving them new positions along the eastern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain.
Furthermore, the loss of these towns now leaves the militants in a dire position in southern Idlib, as the Syrian Arab Army is close to capturing the entire Jabal Shashabo area.
