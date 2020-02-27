Azerbaijan denies Georgia closed border amid coronavirus fears

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reports on the alleged closure of the border checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Georgia state border are not true, Azerbaijan's State Border Service said Thursday, February 27, according to Trend.

There are currently no restrictions on crossing the border.

"So far, no decisions have been made on the matter. If such a decision is made, the public will be informed," the Border Service said.

Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country. Health minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said an infected Georgian citizen, who was traveling from Iran, crossed the border from neighboring Azerbaijan.