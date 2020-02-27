Azerbaijan denies Georgia closed border amid coronavirus fears
February 27, 2020 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reports on the alleged closure of the border checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Georgia state border are not true, Azerbaijan's State Border Service said Thursday, February 27, according to Trend.
There are currently no restrictions on crossing the border.
"So far, no decisions have been made on the matter. If such a decision is made, the public will be informed," the Border Service said.
Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country. Health minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said an infected Georgian citizen, who was traveling from Iran, crossed the border from neighboring Azerbaijan.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
American Ballet Theatre presents ballet with Aram Khachaturian music For some time, he had been wanting to use Aram Khachaturian’s “Gayane”, ballet music composed in 1943.
Del Piero arrived in Yerevan to obtain Russian visa The legendary Italian football player Alessandro Del Piero has arrived in Armenia to obtain a Russian visa.
Armenians urged against trips to Iran, China, Japan, South Korea, Italy The Foreign Ministry is urging Armenian citizens to temporarily avoid visiting Iran, China, Japan, South Korea and Italy.
Syrian Army reaches Idlib's Al-Ghaab Plain with new advance A field report said the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the towns of Safahun and Kafr Al-‘Awaid.