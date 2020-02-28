Armenia says has no information about new Wizz Air route to Sofia
February 28, 2020 - 15:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bulgaria’s government has reportedly selected Wizz Air as a carrier for the international Sofia-Yerevan-Sofia route, said the government press office, according to Novinite.com.
The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee, however, told PanARMENIAN.Net that no such request has been received.
Bulgarian media report that the airline has declared its readiness to begin scheduled flights twice a week – on Monday and Friday – along the Sofia-Yerevan-Sofia route from the end of March 2020.
Wizz Air is launching flights from the Armenian capital to Vienna (Austria) and Vilnius (Lithuania) beginning from March, and to Larnaca (Cyprus) from June.
