New Zealand Parliament to host event on Armenian Genocide
February 28, 2020 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Serj Tankian, the lead singer of Grammy Award-winning American band System of a Down, will address how the Armenian Genocide has personally impacted his life at a New Zealand Parliament event next month, hosted by Mr. Gareth Hughes MP in coordination with the Armenian National Committee of New Zealand (ANC-NZ).
Tankian, a New Zealand resident, is the grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors and achieved fame as the frontman of System of a Down, which has sold over 40 million records worldwide. While still touring with the hard rock group, Tankian has also recorded success as a solo musician and singer, songwriter, film score composer, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, poet and political activist.
At the event in New Zealand Parliament, Tankian will be joined by Australia-based Genocide Scholar Dr. Panayiotis Diamadis, who will also address the audience made up of Members of Parliament and other dignitaries. Diamadis will discuss how New Zealanders came to the aid of victims of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides during the First World War.
ANC-NZ will be joined at the event by their colleagues from across the ditch, the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
