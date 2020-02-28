70% of Yerevan AIDS Center employees resign amid merger dispute
February 28, 2020 - 18:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 75 out of 107 employees – 70% – of the Republican Center for AIDS Prevention in Yerevan, Armenia have submitted letters of resignation.
At a meeting on January 30, the Armenian government decided to merge the AIDS Prevention Center and the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital in the Armenian capital.
The decision has come under heavy criticism among the staff of the AIDS center.
On Thursday, February 27, they staged a protest in front of the government building demanding a review of the decision.
The employees said in the letter that they are thus “placing all responsibility for the situation on the Ministry of Health.”
They believe that the AIDS Center implements a number of activities that cannot be included in the structure of the infectious diseases hospital, such as epidemiological control, research, to name a few.
