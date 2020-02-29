Turkey says "irregular migrants" cross border to Greece

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some "irregular migrants" arriving in Turkey’s northwestern Edirne province Friday, February 28, bordering both Bulgaria and Greece, crossed the Meric River in inflatable boats and set foot in Greece, Anadlu Agency reports.

Some 500 irregular migrants came to the border villages by commercial taxis, according to village residents.

Meanwhile in Istanbul, irregular migrants arriving in bus stations groups continue to go to Edirne.

Some companies that had difficulties in meeting bus demands of the migrants started additional services to Edirne.

Said Abdullah, a migrant from Comoros Islands, told reporters he came with a 13-person group to the bus station and wants to arrive in France or Switzerland as his mother tongue is French.

“Europe does not want to allow us enter, but they exploited my country many countries in Africa for years. Turkey has opened its door for us. I'm very happy for that, but I believe that we will reach our dreams in Europe,” he said.

Late Thursday, at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens of others injured in an airstrike by the Syrian government forces in the Idlib, Syria de-escalation zone, just across Turkey’s southern border.

Turkish officials announced Friday that they would no longer try to stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.