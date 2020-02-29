One Turkish soldier killed, two wounded in Syria's Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - One Turkish soldier was killed and two were wounded in shelling by Syrian government forces in Syria’s northwest Idlib province, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday, a day after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack in the region, Reuters reports.

The ministry said on Twitter that the Syrian government forces were being targeted in the region, where Turkey has sent thousands of troops and military hardware to support rebels fighting against the Syrian army.

Turkish officials announced Friday that they would no longer try to stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.