Coronavirus: Newly-elected Iranian MP dies of "flu-like" symptoms

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Iranian MP has died of flu-like symptoms, a state-run news agency has reported, amid a sharp rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the Islamic Republic, The Independent reports.

Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak, who was elected as the representative for Astana Ashrafieh last week, is thought to have tested positive for the illness a few days ago.

He died on Saturday, February 29 morning after being “hospitalized due to influenza and chemical injuries” dating back to the Iran-Iraq war, according to the Iranian Students News Agency. The agency report did not link the death to coronavirus.

It came as a health ministry spokesman said the new coronavirus had killed 43 people in the Islamic Republic, amid 593 confirmed cases.

“Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours,” Kianush Jahanpur told state TV. “The death toll is 43 now.

“The new confirmed infected cases since yesterday is 205 that makes the total number of confirmed infected people 593.”

However officials in Iran’s health system told the BBC that at least 210 people have died as a result of the illness. The authorities have previously been accused of a cover-up and the US has expressed concern that they may not be sharing information.