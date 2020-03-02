Turkish-backed forces capture several areas in south Idlib

Turkish-backed forces capture several areas in south Idlib
March 2, 2020 - 14:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed forces have retaken several towns and villages in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate after launching a powerful attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports from the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their allies have captured several areas near the town of Kafr Nabl, putting them in position to strike the latter.

Some reports have said the Turkish-backed forces have captured Kafr Nabl; however, a source from the Syrian army has denied the fall of the town.

Kafr Nabl was captured by the Syrian troops last week, following a major push north in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southwestern Idlib.

The Syrian army’s capture of Kafr Nabl coincided with the Turkish-backed offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

