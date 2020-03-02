Delhi endures tense night amid false rumors of violence

Delhi endures tense night amid false rumors of violence
March 2, 2020 - 17:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rumors of mob attacks across Delhi have made for a tense night in the Indian capital, which is still reeling from the aftermath of deadly riots, the BBC reports.

On Sunday, March 1, false reports of violence and homes being burned were being widely circulated on WhatsApp.

The rumours included everything from reports of gunshots, of armed groups marching in neighbourhoods while chanting slogans, and houses being set on fire.

One train station in the area was shut amid reports of mobs gathering.

Police issued statements and legislators took to the streets to reassure people they were not true.

The death toll from the three days of violence in Delhi last week, largely targeting Muslims, has risen to 46.

More than 200 others were injured in the violence, which first broke out between supporters and opponents of a controversial citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims.

However, the violence soon took on communal overtones with reports of many Muslim shops and homes being attacked.

Even though the violence had largely abated by Wednesday, the city remains on edge.

Photo. Getty Images
