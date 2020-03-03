Armenia: Eight more people test negative for coronavirus
March 3, 2020 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Eight more people tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Monday, March 2 evening, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.
So far, one person has been confirmed to have contracted the virus, from around 130 people who have been tested in the country.
Pashinyan said Armenia’s only coronavirus patient doesn’t have temperature, while those who are quarantined in a disused five-star hotel in the resort ski town of Tsaghkadzor are also feeling well.
The country reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday, March 1 morning, in a citizen returning from Iran. The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, just days after arriving in the country on February 28.
