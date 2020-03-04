Armenian journalist to receive Int'l Women of Courage Award

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian journalist Lucy Kocharyan is one of a dozen recipients of the U.S. State Department's International Women of Courage Award (IWOC) for 2020.

Using her platform as a journalist, Kocharyan has championed children with mental health issues and has emerged as a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children, according to a brief published by the United States Department of State.

"Through her dedication and resolve, Kocharyan became famous for launching “Voices of Violence” in August 2018," the Department said.

"She has become a spokesperson on gender-based violence in Armenia and has continued to speak out despite harsh criticism – from people on the street who yell “shame” as she passes by, to parliamentarians speaking out against her and threatening her with lawsuits.

"She successfully started a conversation about domestic and sexual violence that is slowly leading to some action.

"Gender-based violence is a pervasive problem throughout Armenia, where traditional social norms regarding masculinity, femininity, gender equality, and the division of household tasks remain rigid, making her achievements and impact all the more impressive."

The remaining 11 awardees are Zarifa Ghafari (Afghanistan), Shahla Humbatova (Azerbaijan), Ximena Galarza (Bolivia), Claire Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso), Sayragul Sauytbay (China), Susanna Liew (Malaysia), Amaya Coppens (Nicaragua), Jalila Haider (Pakistan), Amina Khoulani (Syria), Yasmin al Qadhi (Yemen) and Dr. Rita Nyampinga (Zimbabwe).

On Wednesday, March 4, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will host the Annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards at the U.S. Department of State to honor 12 extraordinary women from around the world. The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump will deliver remarks to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of these women.