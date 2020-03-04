Turkish anchorman tells foreigners, including Armenians, to “get out”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The anchorman of a Turkish regional television has called on people of other nationalities – including Armenians – to get out of Turkey.

“There might be some people who think that this country is not their homeland,” the man said.

“There is now a wonderful opportunity for them. As long as the borders are open to refugees, you too can enter the country and vanish from here as refugees.

“You can say, "I'm not from this country, I'm a Russian’s grandchild, I'm a German’s son, I'm an Englishman’s grandchild, I'm an Armenian’s bastard".

“If so, the gates are open, get out.”

The anchorman’s remarks were meant to defend Turkey's presence in Idlib.