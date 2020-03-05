James Bond movie release delayed until November due to coronavirus
March 5, 2020 - 11:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The release of the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die" has been pushed back from April to November, becoming the first Hollywood tentpole to shift its global rollout because of the coronavirus outbreak, The Hollywood Reporter says.
The 25th installment in the storied spy franchise will commence its run November 12 in the U.K. and November 25 in the U.S.
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and the final outing of Daniel Craig as 007, MGM and Eon's No Time to Die had been set to begin rolling out internationally in early April following a March 31 world premiere in London. It was scheduled to open in North America on April 10.
In its new date, "No Time to Die" has the advantage of going out over the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday in North America (many previous Bond movies also opened in November). The other major Thanksgiving 2020 tentpole is Godzilla vs. Kong, which is set to debut domestically on Nov. 20.
Alongside Craig, "No Time to Die" will also star Bond returnees Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, along with franchise newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.
