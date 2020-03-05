Greece not getting get extra Frontex staff in coming days

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greece will likely have to wait until next week before receiving any extra manpower and equipment from the EU's border agency, Frontex, EU Observer says.

"I think it may be sometime next week before we have people on the ground," a spokesperson from the Warsaw-based agency said on Wednesday March 4.

The deployment is part of a rapid border intervention operation requested by Greece this week after thousands of migrants and refugees appeared on their land border with Turkey.

The European Commission had announced the agency would send in an extra 100 officers, adding to 530 already on the ground.

An offshore vessel, six coastal vessels, two helicopters, one aircraft, three thermal vision vehicles are also on order.

But Frontex says it is still working out the details and commitments from EU member states as well as the kind of officers that will be deployed.