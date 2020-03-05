Greece says will deport migrants who arrived after March 1

Greece says will deport migrants who arrived after March 1
March 5, 2020 - 16:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greece will transfer migrants who arrived on its territory illegally after March 1 to the northern city of Serres and plans to deport back to their own countries, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said late on Wednesday, March 4, according to Reuters.

Thousands of migrants have made for Greece since Ankara said on Feb. 28 that it would let migrants cross its borders into Europe, despite a commitment to hold them in its territory under a 2016 deal with the European Union.

Hundreds have made it into Greece, many by sea to Lesbos and other Greek islands. Ankara and Athens are accusing each other of using excessive force at its shared borders, where migrants have clashed with security forces in recent days.

“Our aim is to return them to their countries,” Mitarachi told the Athens News Agency.

He also said migrants who entered the country prior to Jan. 1, 2019 and living on the islands would be transferred to the mainland in the coming days.

Greece announced on March 1 that it would not accept any new asylum applications for a month following the build-up of migrants at the border. This has triggered criticism from human rights agencies.

Turkey accused Greek forces of shooting dead one migrant and wounding five others, a charge strongly denied by Greece, which said Turkish police were using tear gas to help the migrants illegally cross onto its territory.

Turkey’s change in policy came after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government forces in an air strike in Syria.

Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
