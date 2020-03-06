105-year-old Italian granted Armenian citizenship

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, March 6 granted an Armenian passport to a 105-year-old Italian citizen who was born in Istanbul, Turkey in 1915.

"It was twice as touching to learn that the velvet revolution inspired Nurhan Yusopovic to make the decision to repatriate to Armenia," Pashinyan said on Facebook, sharing "the great honor" on social media.

Pashinyan also posted a photo of the elderly man kissing the Armenian passport.