China to donate 1000 coronavirus test kits to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chinese government will donate 1000 coronavirus test kits to Armenia in the future, Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong has told Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan.

The Chinese Embassy has provided Armenia with some funds to purchase additional medical supplies.

According to Torosyan, as the weather is getting warmer, viral diseases usually tend to retreat.

He also said Armenia has still just one confirmed case of coronavirus, while those quarantined in a hotel in the town of Tsaghkadzor will be sent home in eight days.

More than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease globally, according to Johns Hopkins University - with at least 3,015 deaths in China and 267 fatalities in other parts of the globe.