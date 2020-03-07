Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay for alleged fake passport
March 7, 2020 - 16:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested in Paraguay on Friday, March 6, for allegedly using fake passports to enter the country, the BBC reports.
Prosecutors say they were given the false documents when they landed in the capital Asuncion on Wednesday.
The pair were taken into custody just hours after a judge refused to uphold a prosecutor's proposal for an alternative punishment.
The prosecutor argued the brothers had been tricked. They deny any wrongdoing.
The pair, who were questioned by police, said they thought the passports were a courtesy gesture. Officers later searched their hotel.
In July 2019, the player reportedly had his Brazilian and Spanish passports confiscated over unpaid taxes and non-payment of fines for illegally building on a nature reserve in Brazil.
"I respect his sporting popularity but the law must also be respected. No matter who you are, the law still applies", Paraguay's Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo told local media this week.
The 39-year-old had travelled to Paraguay to promote a book and a campaign for underprivileged children.
Photo. Getty Images
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
"Game of Thrones" creators have cameos in "Westworld" Season 3 The duo will play technicians at Delos, the sinister company that manufacturers android hosts in the sci-fi drama series.
160 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Arsenal boss open to Henrikh Mkhitaryan return “I always liked him,” Arsenal’s head coach said. “He is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best."
China to donate 1000 coronavirus test kits to Armenia The Chinese Embassy has provided Armenia with some funds to purchase additional medical supplies.