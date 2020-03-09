Russian ruble plummets after oil pact breakdown
March 9, 2020 - 13:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian ruble plummeted almost 10% overnight, falling to its lowest level in more than four years, as oil prices crashed following the breakdown of the Russia-Saudi Arabia pact to limit production, The Moscow Times reports.
The ruble was trading at a low of 74.9 to $1 on Monday, March 9 morning, after another wild start to the week for financial markets. Russia’s rejection of a renewed round of oil production cuts in the OPEC+ format at a crunch meeting in Vienna on Friday shocked the global energy markets and has prompted analysts to talk of an “oil price war” between two of the world’s largest energy suppliers.
Benchmark Brent crude fell 30% to $33 a barrel when trading opened on Asian markets following the weekend, the sharpest one-day loss in almost three decades.
Falling oil prices put the Russian ruble under pressure, as Moscow still relies on energy exports for a large portion of its budget. The so-called budget breakeven rate is $50, while profits on oil sold about $42 a barrel are funnelled into Russia’s swelling National Welfare Fund (NWF).
Top stories
Pashinyan said that raising the efficiency of the fight against corruption will be one of the most important challenges.
The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
“It’s a speculation, we can neither comment or react to it,” an Diana Gazinyan from HSBC Armenia said.
"This is the 3rd product of animal origin from Armenia for which EU grated access to its market," the EU said.
Partner news
Latest news
Full Worm Moon will be illuminating the sky on March 9 Supermoons occur when the moon is within 90% of perigree, or its closest approach to Earth in orbit.
SIPRI: Armenia bought almost all of its arms from Russia Also, the report says, a total of 60% of Azerbaijan’s arms imports came from Israel and 31 per cent from Russia.
100-year-old Chinese man recovers from coronavirus The Chinese man had underlying health problems such as Alzheimer's disease, hypertension and heart failure.
Coronavirus: Armenia PM, European Council chief refrain from handshake Pashinyan said they met in the Belgian capital to discuss the development of relations between Armenia and the EU.