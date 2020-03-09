Global coronavirus cases exceed 110,000, deaths now top 3800
March 9, 2020 - 15:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The overall number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have surpassed 110,000 worldwide, while deaths now exceed 3,800, according to Worldometer.
The COVID-19 is affecting 109 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).
The number of people to have died from the virus in Italy has shot up by 133 in a day to 366, while China reported the fewest number of new cases of coronavirus since infections started being tracked in January.
In the latest update from China's National Health Commission, the country said it detected 40 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, down from 44 new cases the previous day. China now has 80,735 total cases, among which 19,016 remain in treatment and 58,600 have been released. More than 3,000 have died, USA Today says.
France is banning events of more than 1,000 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus and recruiting recently retired medics and medical students to help deal with growing numbers of infections. The country reported 1,126 cases as of Sunday, up 19% from the day before. So far, 19 people in France have died.
Israel is considering requiring all Israelis and foreign nationals arriving from abroad to go into self-quarantine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted.
Iran has suspended all flights to Europe.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
