Coronavirus: Armenia PM, European Council chief refrain from handshake
March 9, 2020 - 16:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel opted to forego the handshake as they started a meeting in Brussels on Monday, March 5.
Pashinyan said in a Facebook post that they met in the Belgian capital to discuss steps concerning the development of relations between Armenia and the EU.
The overall number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have surpassed 110,000 worldwide, while deaths now exceed 3,800.
