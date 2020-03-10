Oil prices jump 4% after biggest one-day fall since 1991
March 10, 2020 - 13:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Oil prices rose by more than $1 on Tuesday, March 10 after a price war by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia sparked the biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War, but investors saw little chance of a quick price recovery as the coronavirus cuts demand, Reuters reports.
Saudi Arabia and Russia both said they would raise production at the weekend after a three-year pact between them and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart on Friday.
Brent crude futures rose $1.41, or 4.1%, to $35.77 a barrel by 0034 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.25, or 4%, to $32.38 a barrel following declines of nearly 25 percent on Monday.
Both benchmarks dropped to their lowest since February 2016 in the previous session and recorded their biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 17, 1991, when oil prices fell at the outset of the U.S. Gulf War.
Trading volumes in the front-month for both contracts hit record highs in the previous session.
But analysts do not expect oil prices to regain the nearly 25% slump from Friday’s close as the coronavirus outbreak cuts demand.
Top stories
Pashinyan said that raising the efficiency of the fight against corruption will be one of the most important challenges.
The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
“It’s a speculation, we can neither comment or react to it,” an Diana Gazinyan from HSBC Armenia said.
"This is the 3rd product of animal origin from Armenia for which EU grated access to its market," the EU said.
Partner news
Latest news
Wizz Air suspends all flights to Italy, Israel They will be offered a free rebooking, full refund or 120 per cent refund of their original fare in airline credit.
Gülen-linked organization recognizes Armenian Genocide The Foundation said they established a committee three years ago, tasked with learning what happened in 1915.
Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 291, cases at more than 8,000 A health official announced on state television that in the last 24 hours the number of new infections was 881.
Starbucks testing entirely recyclable and compostable cup The new version of the cup is still made from paper, and should look and feel the same as a traditional Starbucks cup.