Joaquín Caparrós named new head coach of Armenia squad
March 10, 2020 - 13:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The former manager of such Spanish clubs as Sevilla, Deportivo la Coruna and Athletic Bilbao, Joaquín Caparrós has been appointed as the head coach of the Armenian national team.
According to the Football Federation of Armenia, Caparrós's contract will be valid until November 30, 2021.
Caparrós started his coaching career in his mid-20s and has since managed some 20 clubs in Spain, Switzerland, Qatar and elsewhere.
Top stories
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
