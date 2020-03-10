Joaquín Caparrós named new head coach of Armenia squad

Joaquín Caparrós named new head coach of Armenia squad
March 10, 2020 - 13:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The former manager of such Spanish clubs as Sevilla, Deportivo la Coruna and Athletic Bilbao, Joaquín Caparrós has been appointed as the head coach of the Armenian national team.

According to the Football Federation of Armenia, Caparrós's contract will be valid until November 30, 2021.

Caparrós started his coaching career in his mid-20s and has since managed some 20 clubs in Spain, Switzerland, Qatar and elsewhere.

