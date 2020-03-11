Armenia reports three new cases of coronavirus
March 11, 2020 - 21:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia on Wednesday, March 11.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed that two of them are Armenian citizens, one is an Italian working in Armenia, and that all of them have just returned from Italy.
Everyone who has been in close contact with the three persons will be isolated to prevent the spread of the virus, the PM said. While two of the new patients are feeling well and have no complaints, the third one is also fighting pneumonia.
Armenia had earlier reported only one case of coronavirus in a 29-year-old man who had arrived in the country from Iran. 32 people who had been in close contact with the man have since been quarantined in a five-star hotel in the town of Tsaghkadzor.
