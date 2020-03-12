Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
March 12, 2020 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus, CNN reveals.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers."
"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote.
A representative for Hanks confirmed the news and had no additional comment.
Warner Bros. confirmed the actor was in Australia doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.
Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Actor Austin Butler is playing Presley. Baz Luhrmann is going to direct.
